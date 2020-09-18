Poway Unified pushes ahead with October reopening plan

POWAY, Calif. – Despite San Diego County teetering on the verge of closing down most indoor businesses, Poway Unified plans to reopen 10 elementary schools on Oct. 1.
“We have been watching those county numbers very closely; however, we think it’s important to check our local zip codes numbers,” said Poway District School Board President Michelle O’Connor-Ratcliff. “Our area of the county is actually quite a bit lower than the county average. So, we are pretty confident.”
In fact, Poway has one of the lowest case-rates in the county.
“We got some good news, yes,” said Rob Corr, father to a third grader at Painted Rock Elementary.
His son’s school is one of the ten schools that will reopen at the beginning of the month.
“He was distance learning from home and that was an unmitigated disaster,” he said of his son’s experience last spring. “He wasn’t getting work done, and it was a screaming match all day.”
The district says it took a poll of parents and found about two-thirds of them were in favor of in-person classes. However, that was a few weeks ago, before the county was on the verge of dropping to the purple zone. Now, Rob wonders if the district will reconsider: “Yeah, it’s a big question.”
The board will meet on Sept. 24 and will reassess whether they still want to open on schedule. The rest of the elementary schools are scheduled for Oct. 12.
“We are giving ourselves 12 days to see how the first group does,” O’Connor-Ratcliff added.
The complete list of schools reopening under the current plan is listed below:
Poway Unified Schools Reopening Oct. 1
- Canyon View Elementary School,
- Highland Ranch Elementary School
- Morning Creek Elementary School
- Painted Rock Elementary School
- Pomerado Elementary School
- Shoal Creek Elementary School
- Sundance Elementary School
- Sunset Hills Elementary School
- Turtleback Elementary
- Westwood Elementary School
Poway Unified Schools Reopening Oct. 8
- Abraxas High School
Poway Unified Schools Reopening Oct. 12
- Adobe Bluffs Elementary School
- Chaparral Elementary School
- Creekside Elementary School
- Design39Campus
- Deer Canyon Elementary School
- Del Sur Elementary School
- Garden Road Elementary School
- Los Penasquitos Elementary School
- Midland Elementary School
- Monterey Ridge Elementary School
- Park Village Elementary School
- Rolling Hills Elementary School
- Stone Ranch Elementary School
- Tierra Bonita Elementary School
- Valley Elementary School
- Willow Grove Elementary School