Poway Unified pushes ahead with October reopening plan

POWAY, Calif. – Despite San Diego County teetering on the verge of closing down most indoor businesses, Poway Unified plans to reopen 10 elementary schools on Oct. 1.

“We have been watching those county numbers very closely; however, we think it’s important to check our local zip codes numbers,” said Poway District School Board President Michelle O’Connor-Ratcliff. “Our area of the county is actually quite a bit lower than the county average. So, we are pretty confident.”

In fact, Poway has one of the lowest case-rates in the county.

“We got some good news, yes,” said Rob Corr, father to a third grader at Painted Rock Elementary.

His son’s school is one of the ten schools that will reopen at the beginning of the month.

“He was distance learning from home and that was an unmitigated disaster,” he said of his son’s experience last spring. “He wasn’t getting work done, and it was a screaming match all day.”

The district says it took a poll of parents and found about two-thirds of them were in favor of in-person classes. However, that was a few weeks ago, before the county was on the verge of dropping to the purple zone. Now, Rob wonders if the district will reconsider: “Yeah, it’s a big question.”

The board will meet on Sept. 24 and will reassess whether they still want to open on schedule. The rest of the elementary schools are scheduled for Oct. 12.

“We are giving ourselves 12 days to see how the first group does,” O’Connor-Ratcliff added.

The complete list of schools reopening under the current plan is listed below:

Poway Unified Schools Reopening Oct. 1

Canyon View Elementary School,

Highland Ranch Elementary School

Morning Creek Elementary School

Painted Rock Elementary School

Pomerado Elementary School

Shoal Creek Elementary School

Sundance Elementary School

Sunset Hills Elementary School

Turtleback Elementary

Westwood Elementary School

Poway Unified Schools Reopening Oct. 8

Abraxas High School

Poway Unified Schools Reopening Oct. 12

Adobe Bluffs Elementary School

Chaparral Elementary School

Creekside Elementary School

Design39Campus

Deer Canyon Elementary School

Del Sur Elementary School

Garden Road Elementary School

Los Penasquitos Elementary School

Midland Elementary School

Monterey Ridge Elementary School

Park Village Elementary School

Rolling Hills Elementary School

Stone Ranch Elementary School

Tierra Bonita Elementary School

Valley Elementary School

Willow Grove Elementary School