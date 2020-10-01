Poway Unified elementary students begin returning to campus

POWAY, Calif. — Students from 10 Poway Unified elementary schools returned to campus Thursday for in-person learning.

Students will be divided into two separate 2-hour, 35-minute learning sessions that will be held five days a week. One-hundred minutes of virtual learning will take place at home.

The following schools reopened Thursday: Canyon View Elementary School, Highland Ranch Elementary School, Morning Creek Elementary School, Painted Rock Elementary School, Pomerado Elementary School, Shoal Creek Elementary School, Sundance Elementary School, Sunset Hills Elementary School, Turtleback Elementary School and Westwood Elementary School.

Students at the district’s remaining 16 elementary schools will return to campus Oct. 12.

