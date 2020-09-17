Poway Unified elementary schools to reopen for in-person learning next month

SAN DIEGO – All 26 elementary schools in the Poway Unified School District are slated to reopen for half days of in-person learning next month, district leaders said Wednesday.

The first 10 elementaries are scheduled to reopen campuses Oct. 1 to students whose families chose the district’s in-person learning option in its district-wide reopening plan. Students in 16 other elementary schools will join them in reopening Oct. 12, according to the district.

Reopened schools are planning to operate on an AM/PM schedule, involving five half days on campus per week and additional asynchronous learning at home, PUSD’s reopening guidebook shows.

Elementary families who elected for their students to continue virtual learning “will remain fully virtual,” the district said.

Poway Unified’s secondary schools — except Abraxas High School, which reopens Oct. 8 — are expected to continue distance learning through November. Some of the district’s special education classes and services will resume as early as Sept. 24.

Ahead of reopening, district leaders implemented a policy requiring all students wear masks at school to limit the spread of the virus. Parents also are encouraged to help their students practice hand-washing and wearing masks for longer periods of time.

The complete list of schools reopening is below:

Poway Unified Schools Reopening Oct. 1

Canyon View Elementary School,

Highland Ranch Elementary School

Morning Creek Elementary School

Painted Rock Elementary School

Pomerado Elementary School

Shoal Creek Elementary School

Sundance Elementary School

Sunset Hills Elementary School

Turtleback Elementary

Westwood Elementary School

Poway Unified Schools Reopening Oct. 8

Abraxas High School

Poway Unified Schools Reopening Oct. 12

Adobe Bluffs Elementary School

Chaparral Elementary School

Creekside Elementary School

Design39Campus

Deer Canyon Elementary School

Del Sur Elementary School

Garden Road Elementary School

Los Penasquitos Elementary School

Midland Elementary School

Monterey Ridge Elementary School

Park Village Elementary School

Rolling Hills Elementary School

Stone Ranch Elementary School

Tierra Bonita Elementary School

Valley Elementary School

Willow Grove Elementary School