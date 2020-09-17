Poway Unified elementary schools to reopen for in-person learning next month

SAN DIEGO – All 26 elementary schools in the Poway Unified School District are slated to reopen for half days of in-person learning next month, district leaders said Wednesday.
The first 10 elementaries are scheduled to reopen campuses Oct. 1 to students whose families chose the district’s in-person learning option in its district-wide reopening plan. Students in 16 other elementary schools will join them in reopening Oct. 12, according to the district.
Reopened schools are planning to operate on an AM/PM schedule, involving five half days on campus per week and additional asynchronous learning at home, PUSD’s reopening guidebook shows.
Elementary families who elected for their students to continue virtual learning “will remain fully virtual,” the district said.
Poway Unified’s secondary schools — except Abraxas High School, which reopens Oct. 8 — are expected to continue distance learning through November. Some of the district’s special education classes and services will resume as early as Sept. 24.
Ahead of reopening, district leaders implemented a policy requiring all students wear masks at school to limit the spread of the virus. Parents also are encouraged to help their students practice hand-washing and wearing masks for longer periods of time.
The complete list of schools reopening is below:
Poway Unified Schools Reopening Oct. 1
- Canyon View Elementary School,
- Highland Ranch Elementary School
- Morning Creek Elementary School
- Painted Rock Elementary School
- Pomerado Elementary School
- Shoal Creek Elementary School
- Sundance Elementary School
- Sunset Hills Elementary School
- Turtleback Elementary
- Westwood Elementary School
Poway Unified Schools Reopening Oct. 8
- Abraxas High School
Poway Unified Schools Reopening Oct. 12
- Adobe Bluffs Elementary School
- Chaparral Elementary School
- Creekside Elementary School
- Design39Campus
- Deer Canyon Elementary School
- Del Sur Elementary School
- Garden Road Elementary School
- Los Penasquitos Elementary School
- Midland Elementary School
- Monterey Ridge Elementary School
- Park Village Elementary School
- Rolling Hills Elementary School
- Stone Ranch Elementary School
- Tierra Bonita Elementary School
- Valley Elementary School
- Willow Grove Elementary School