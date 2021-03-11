Poway Unified, Costco end talks to lease district property

POWAY, Calif. — Costco and the Poway Unified School District have ended negotiations that would have brought the wholesaler to a surplus property belonging to the district.

In September, the district’s board voted 4-0 to explore the potential of a long-term lease with Costco Wholesale Corp. after putting out a request for proposals for the site.

Parents from the district accused the board of using the coronavirus pandemic as cover to move the plan forward. Protesters gathered more than 2,000 signatures in an attempt to shut the deal down.

According to board documents, the big-box retailer proposed a 40-year lease for the site with options for two 10-year renewals at a rent price of $2.1 million annually for the first 10 years. It would have payed the district more than $4.2 million annually starting in the deal’s 51st year if it were to have been renewed as proposed.

The district says it is interested in hearing input and ideas from the community about how to use the land. District staff will hold a community meeting on March 18 to review ideas.