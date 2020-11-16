Poway Unified charts phased-in reopening plan for secondary students

POWAY, Calif. – Middle and high school students in the Poway Unified School District will continue distance learning through mid-January with district officials opting for a slower approach to reopening amid worsening public health conditions.

The district now plans to reopen its secondary schools by Jan. 19 in a simultaneous/concurrent model that includes both on-campus and virtual instruction. Poway Unified also plans to increase the number of students in schools by expanding small groups, officials said Monday.

Under the plan, students would attend in-person classes twice a week and spend two other days distance learning with Fridays planned for asynchronous learning, a self-paced online learning day.

“The Board felt this plan best addressed many people’s health and safety concerns as case rates rise in San Diego County, while still allowing for students and staff to be on campus in a gradual approach before fully reopening,” the district said.

Secondary teachers, who are set to be trained in the simultaneous/concurrent model, are scheduled to begin teaching virtually from campuses Nov. 30, according to the district.