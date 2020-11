Poway Unified charts phased-in reopening plan for secondary students

POWAY, Calif. – Middle and high school students in the Poway Unified School District will continue distance learning through mid-January with district officials opting for a slower approach to reopening amid worsening public health conditions.

The district now plans to reopen its secondary schools by Jan. 19 in a simultaneous/concurrent model that includes both on-campus and virtual instruction. Poway Unified also plans to increase the number of students in schools by expanding small groups, officials said Monday.

Under the plan, students would attend in-person classes twice a week and spend two other days distance learning with Fridays planned for asynchronous learning, a self-paced online learning day.

“The Board felt this plan best addressed many peopleโ€™s health and safety concerns as case rates rise in San Diego County, while still allowing for students and staff to be on campus in a gradual approach before fully reopening,” the district said.

Secondary teachers, who are set to be trained in the simultaneous/concurrent model, are scheduled to begin teaching virtually from campuses Nov. 30, according to the district.