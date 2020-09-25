Poway Unified board votes for elementary on-campus return in October

POWAY, Calif. – Some students soon will be headed back to campus in the Poway Unified School District.

The district’s Board of Education Thursday unanimously approved moving forward with plans to bring students in 10 elementary schools back for in-person classes starting Oct. 1. District leaders announced the reopening framework last week, calling for all 26 of its elementaries to reopen in October on an AM/PM schedule, involving five half days on campus per week.

A recent district poll found that about two-thirds of its parents were in favor of restarting in-person classes. But the poll was taken prior to this week as San Diego County is flirting with dropping down into the state’s most restrictive reopening tier amid a surge of coronavirus cases.

Still, the board voted to bring families back who have opted for in-person learning — though parents can choose to keep their students home to continue in a distance learning format, according to the district.

At Thursday evening’s virtual board meeting, parents and students received some insight on the preparation and progress being made. Photos and a video were showcased demonstrating cleaning and safety protocols, including plexiglass installed at students’ desks.

The full list of schools reopening is here. Among the first 10 to return are:

Canyon View Elementary School;

Highland Ranch Elementary School;

Morning Creek Elementary School;

Painted Rock Elementary School;

Pomerado Elementary School;

Shoal Creek Elementary School;

Sundance Elementary School;

Sunset Hills Elementary School;

Turtleback Elementary; and

Westwood Elementary School