Poway school board votes to reaffirm plan to fight racism, correct systemic inequity

POWAY, Calif. — The Poway Unified School District is under pressure after an Instagram account posted hundreds of anecdotal stories of students’ racist experiences while attending its schools.

On Thursday, students held a protest chanting, “no justice, no peace” while drivers honked and raised their hands in the air.

District officials voted unanimously to reaffirm their plan to fight racism and correct systemic inequity. School board president Michelle O’Connor-Ratcliff said there may be some firings of teachers who are deemed harmful to students of color.

The board is now attempting to come up with the best way to implement a racial justice and equity program to combat the uneasiness for minority students on their campuses.

Since June 17, there have been 344 posts on the BlackInPUSD Instagram account and there are now 5,000 followers.