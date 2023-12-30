POWAY, Calif. — A taqueria in Poway was destroyed in a fire Saturday night in what was believed to be an equipment malfunction, authorities confirmed.

The Poway Fire Department responded to Chamoy Tacos + Fruit, a taqueria and fruiteria at 12612 Poway Rd., at 5:43 p.m. Saturday. Staff and customers evacuated the building ahead of firefighters arrival.

Chamoy Tacos + Fruit destroyed in fire

Firefighters worked to battle the kitchen fire, but weren’t able to save the restaurant. Poway Fire Chief Ray Fried told FOX 5 the restaurant is a total loss and the cause of the fire appears to be related to an equipment malfunction.

Fire investigators do not believe any foul play was involved, however the investigation remains ongoing at this time.