Blue Sky Ecological Reserve closed after animal scratches child

POWAY, Calif. — Poway city officials closed an ecological reserve Friday afternoon after a child was scratched by an animal, authorities said.

Around 2:40 p.m., a 4-year-old child was scratched on the back and thighs by an “animal of some sort” at Blue Sky Ecological Reserve, according to California Department of Fish and Wildlife Officer Tim Daly. The scratches did not break the child’s skin.

A family member took the child to a hospital. State officials went to the hospital to collect DNA from the child and send it to a lab to identify which type of species of animal was responsible.

Officials closed the park as they work to find the animal.