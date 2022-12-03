SAN DIEGO — Two men from Poway were sentenced in federal court on Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to the fatal overdose of a firefighter, said US attorney Randy Grossman’s office in a news release.

Justin Gale Mata, 41, was sentenced to 180 months and Everett Justin Curtis, 48, was sentenced to 151 months after admitting in their plea agreements that they knowingly supplied the illicit substance which killed Cal Fire’s Brian Parrish in January of 2021.

Parrish’s family, court records show, described him to be a “loving, funny, nature boy” who was “born smiling.” Parrish’s mother told the court that her son “ran into danger when others would run away.”

“Brian Parrish dedicated himself as a firefighter to combatting California’s deadly wildfires, and his loss is tragic for his family and the entire community,” said Grossman. “The US attorney’s office will relentlessly pursue justice for victims like Brian and continue to hold dealers accountable under federal law when their drugs result in death.”

Officials encouraged those suffering from addiction to contact the Mobile Crisis Response Teams at 888-724-7240 for help.