SAN DIEGO — A Poway man plead guilty to money laundering and social security fraud in federal court Tuesday after concealing his mother’s death for decades.

Donald Felix Zampach, 65, admitted that he received and then laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars in government benefits, US attorney Randy Grossman’s office confirmed. Those funds, which were intended for his mother, should have stopped when she died in 1990.

The long deceased woman was receiving a widow’s pension from the Social Security Administration and an annuity from the Department of Defense Finance Accounting Service prior to her passing, officials said.

The US attorney office says just before his mother’s death, Zampach fraudulently conveyed her Poway home and filed for Chapter 7 personal bankruptcy. He failed to disclose his ownership of the San Diego area home or the government benefits payments he was receiving.

After his mother’s death, officials say Zampach maintained her bank accounts and forged her signature on certificates of eligibility to keep her government benefits in pay. He went as far as filing forged federal income tax returns, while posing as his mother for over two decades, the US attorneys office explained.

As admitted in federal court, Zampach says he received at least $830,238 in stolen public money intended for his mother between November 1990 and September 2022.

“For more than three decades, Mr. Zampach failed to report the death of his mother to the Social Security Administration (SSA) and used more than $250,000 in benefits for himself,” said Gail S. Ennis, Inspector General for SSA. “We will continue to pursue and hold those accountable who defraud SSA.”

The Poway man also admitted to using his mother’s identity to fraudulently open credit accounts with at least nine different financial institutions in the amount of roughly $28,000. He also says he laundered the stolen money to pay off the mortgage on his home.

“This crime is believed to be the longest-running and largest fraud of its kind in this district,” said US attorney Grossman. “This defendant didn’t just passively collect checks mailed to his deceased mother, this was an elaborate fraud spanning more than three decades that required aggressive action and deceit to maintain the ruse. He filed false income tax returns, posed as his mother and signed her name to many documents, and when investigators caught up to him, he continued to claim she was still alive.”

Zampach agreed to pay more than $830,000 in criminal forfeiture, including the forfeiture of his Poway home, to make restitution for his crimes, according to the terms of his plea agreement.

The Poway man is currently out on bail pending his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled on Sept. 20, 2023, at 9 a.m.