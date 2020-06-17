Proposed Poway development to appear on November ballot

POWAY, Calif. — Poway voters will have the chance in November to vote on what to do with a closed down country club property.

The proposal is to turn the space into “The Farm in Poway,” a new community with homes, a garden, open space and more.

“We’ve met with hundreds of residents, probably had 75 in-home meetings talking to different people about it, and we are presenting what we think is a beautiful plan for a really cool community for people to live in,” said developer Kevin McNamara of the effort put in over the last two years.

McNamara is a long-time Poway resident and the brains behind The Farm, which would transform the former Stoneridge Country Club property.

The project proposes putting 160 homes on 117 acres, while still reserving 60% of the land for open space. Also included would be three acres of gardens, a barn, beer garden and tennis club among other amenities.

At Tuesday’s virtual city council meeting, public comment overwhelmingly supported the project, but it hasn’t come without opposition in the past and present. Speakers most recently voicing concerns over traffic and wanting to keep the property as is.

Both McNamara and council members said it was not really not a matter of The Farm or keeping the property the same, rather “if not The Farm, then what else?”

The property is for sale and so developers argue something will eventually come of it. Councilmembers voted unanimously in favor of the project as proposed, sending it to the ballot in November for voters to ultimately decide.

“The argument is that this is zoned open space, but when you look at it, this is a weed-infested vacant lot now and it can’t be allowed to stay that way,” said McNamara.

If the project is approved, the McNamara says it would likely be completed by late 2023 or early 2024.