POWAY, Calif. — Summer school kicked-off for kids across San Diego county this week, but one Poway special needs student got an extra surprise with the start of his program: his father became his bus driver.

At the start of the summer school season, Poway Unified School District’s bus yard was full of empty buses despite the need of families to get their students to school, given that the district has had difficulties hiring new drivers.

The district has nearly 50 openings for bus drivers, according to a driving instructor for Poway Unified Frank Kenny.

“A lot of people left the industry and fewer people got into it,” Kenny said. “Once we were behind, it’s a matter of catch-up and we could easily use 50 more drivers.”

That’s what prompted Rick Daynes, the father of a 10-year-old Willow Grove Elementary Student with special needs, to step up.

Daynes decided to take on a second job driving his son, Eli, on a bus to and from summer school sessions — a commitment he made after seeing how the driver shortage was impacting his third grader.

“I decided to be a bus driver, because I wanted to help out,” Daynes said.

“All kinds of bus drivers have been coming to our house for years — they’re dynamic, they’re fun,” he continued. “I thought, ‘You know what, there’s a shortage, why not step up and help them out. I can do it!’ Really, almost anybody could do it.”

After finishing his training, he had the opportunity to take up the route Eli normally takes alongside several other students in the elementary school’s special education program — something that Daynes wanted to make a surprise for his son.

“It was hard keeping it a secret, but it was more difficult just the anxiety building up to the moment,” Daynes said to FOX 5. “I wasn’t sure how he would react on that first day — I knew how he would react down the road, like the next day when he knew I was coming.”

But his reaction was ultimately priceless, walking with excitement into his dad’s arms in front of the big yellow bus. Now, Daynes said Eli is constantly talking about how his dad is also his bus driver, “I love it, it’s great.”

In the end, it was an easy decision for the father of five to take the new job as a bus driver, finding a solution to the problem at hand.

“When you get outside your comfort zone and you get outside your routine that you do every day, not only do you find a lot of joy in that and adventure, but you can really help out and help your community,” Daynes said.

He has made the most of the opportunity, taking the time he gets with Eli and the other students in his big yellow bus to do things like talk, spell, count, practice math, and sing songs.

“We have a good time and I get them going,” Daynes said. “I take a lot of pride in knowing that, I’m the guy who transitions them from their home to school … I get them ready to go into school to learn and to be in that institution to grow. I get them ready for it.”

Those precious moments he gets with Eli and the other students he takes to school are what Kenny says make bus drivers so important, “(students will) remember their bus driver before their teachers.”

FOX 5’s Jill Chandler contributed to this report.