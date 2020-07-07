Poway considers plan to help restaurants stay open

POWAY, Calif. — The city of Poway is considering a plan to help restaurants in the area stay open after the county ordered the businesses to close indoor dining area.



After a surge in coronavirus infections prompted new state restrictions, Poway Mayor Steve Vaus pitched the idea for city to buy and loan picnic tables to restaurants so they can stay open with outdoor dining.

“We can’t expect these folks to spend extra money that they don’t have right now to have outdoor seating, so we want to be able to help them,” Vaus said.

The mayor wants the city to buy 25 to 30 tables, loan them to restaurants and then collect them after the pandemic is over and place them in parks.

Bobby Dephilippis owns Filippi’s Pizza Grotto in Poway. He emailed Vaus Monday morning to ask about placing picnic tables in the parking lot of his restaurant. He told FOX 5 that the idea is great news for his employees.

“We should be OK. The biggest thing that I’m worried about is the employees and the lack of the chance to go to work to make their tips and make their living,” said Dephilippi.

The Poway City Council will vote on the picnic table plan Tuesday. If approved, some tables could be delivered as early as Wednesday.