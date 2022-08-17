POWAY, Calif. — A brush fire sparked in Poway Wednesday afternoon, prompting the closure of state Route 67 in the area.

The blaze was reported around 2 p.m. near SR-67 and Scripps Poway Parkway, according to a Cal Fire San Diego tweet.

Shortly before 2:50 p.m., crews had stopped the spread of the fire at three acres, Cal Fire said.

Crews have closed SR-67 in both directions at Poway Road, a closure that was expected to last until about 4 p.m., Cal Fire said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.