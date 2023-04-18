SAN DIEGO — Residents in the University City area met once again to discuss plans that could lead to more high-density housing in the area, sparking debate Tuesday night as to how the community will move forward.

There were a mix of voices Tuesday in a University City Community Planning meeting, with people who live in and outside of the area fighting either for or against what could lead to more medium to high-density housing units.

With the last update back in 1987, contention is now mounting surrounding how the city plans to develop over the next 30 years. One resident expressed concern Tuesday that pro-development organizations outside the University Area were fighting for the future of his home.

“This city can’t even fill potholes, so whatever idea you have in your head about solving the housing crisis and doing so by destroying my community, you only need to look as far as downtown, Ash Street, and any other failed initiatives that city leaders have accomplished,” the resident said.

Meanwhile, others vied for plans that could prompt tens of thousands more units between the years 2025 through 2050 near the UTC Transit Center.

Jesse O’Sullivan with Circulate San Diego is in favor of the move. He says it’s a step that could tackle the citywide housing crisis.

“I’m fighting for a city that my kids are going to be able to afford to live in and the only way to get there is to find a place that is affordable to live,” O’Sullivan shared.

Within the plans, there’s also a push that could cut the popular Governor Dr. along UTC down from two to one lane to accommodate for bike lanes.

“Adding high density, especially near transit is why I support this scenario and believe it’s essential to creating a better tomorrow,” one resident touted.

Bonnie Kutch has lived in the area for the past seven years and had plans to never move again. She says the push for more apartments near her neighborhood will have an adverse effect on housing issues down the road.

“It’s going to raise all the rent for people trying to rent, it’s going to add a surplus of housing, we’re already overbuilt by about 15,000 small units, we need single-family homes,” Kutch said.

There are still other public hearings on the agenda until plans are set in stone. As of now, plans are set to be finalized by the end of the year.