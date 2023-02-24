SAN DIEGO – The City of San Diego is closing river crossings in Mission Valley starting Friday evening due to more rain approaching the area this weekend, officials announced.

An ongoing winter storm that has come and gone since Wednesday is expected to return late Friday into Saturday, causing potential flooding in low-lying areas around the San Diego River.

The following streets will not be accessible beginning Friday at 9 p.m.:

Camino De La Reina at Camino De La Siesta (westbound)

Camino De La Reina west of Avenida Del Rio (eastbound)

San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount and Caminito Yucatan (eastbound and westbound)

Qualcomm Way and Rio San Diego Drive (southbound only)

Mission Center Road between Hazard Center Drive and Camino De La Reina (northbound)

Ward Road at Camino Del Rio N (southbound)

Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina (northbound)

Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina (southbound)

Although drivers and pedestrians should avoid attempting to cross flooded roads, water rescue teams will be ready to respond, according to officials.

On Thursday, the city closed local parks and trails out of an abundance of caution until the storm passes.

“Additionally, The Ocean Beach Pier remains closed after being damaged during storms and high surf earlier this year. The pier will remain closed until the damage can be assessed safely after the storm season has passed,” the City of San Diego stated in a news release.

If San Diego residents see flooding or downed trees during the storm, they can report it to the Get It Done application or by calling 619-527-7500. For emergencies, please call 911.