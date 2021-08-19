Post office dedicated to late Pearl Harbor survivor Ray Chavez

POWAY, Calif. (CNS) – The Poway Post Office was dedicated this morning to Ray Chavez, a U.S. Navy veteran who, until his 2018 death at age 106, was the oldest living survivor of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

An Aug. 19, 2021 photo shows the plaque at the Poway Post Office during a dedication ceremony for Ray Chavez.

A plaque honoring Chavez was unveiled at 9 a.m. at the post office, located at 13308 Midland Road in Poway.

Chavez’s daughter, Kathleen Chavez, also a Navy veteran, was set to attend the ceremony.

The bill to dedicate the post office to Chavez was proposed in 2019 by Rep. Scott Peters (D-San Diego) and signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2020.

Chavez died in his sleep on Nov. 21, 2018 and was buried at Miramar National Cemetery.

