‘Possible ammunition exploding’ in burning building: SDPD

Firefighters stand outside a garage where SDPD reported “possible ammunition exploding” during a fire on Thursday Oct. 15, 2020.

SAN DIEGO — Police asked people to avoid a street where a building was burning and there was “possible ammunition exploding” in a neighborhood near Ocean Beach Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the building on Niagara Avenue in the Point Loma Heights area, just east of O.B., around 2 p.m. Officers asked people to avoid Niagara between Narragansett and Newport avenues while firefighters worked.

Few details were released, but San Diego Police Department said in a tweet just after 2 p.m. that “there is a structure fire in progress with possible ammunition exploding,” and that they were investigating.

A short time later, SDPD said the fire had been stopped, “all necessary evacuations have been made and occupants of the structure have been accounted for.”

There was no further information immediately shared about the reports of explosions.

