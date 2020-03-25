Port of San Diego closing public parks, beaches

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The Port of San Diego announced Tuesday it is immediately closing public parks around San Diego Bay, including beaches, parking lots, piers, and boat launches, in an attempt to prevent gatherings and maintain guidelines for social distancing.

The decision is consistent with San Diego County’s amended public health order, and follows similar moves by the state and city governments to further discourage non-essential gatherings of any size.

Closed signs are being posted at port parks, parking lots, beaches and boat launches. Port of San Diego Harbor Police officers will be working to educate the public about the closures and what is and isn’t allowed.

Public access walkways, sidewalks, and promenades are open to allow exercise — walking, running and cycling — permitted under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order, so long as the safe distance of 6 feet is maintained from people who aren’t part of the same household.

“We all need a break from social isolation and to get a little sunshine and fresh air. But we must all do so responsibly. Go outside and take a walk, go for a run, or ride your bike — but do it solo or only with members of your household, keep moving, and return home,” said Randa Coniglio, Port of San Diego president and CEO.

“Together, we can all do our part to limit the spread and get through this trying time,”

Public restrooms on the bayfront will remain open and the port will continue to clean restrooms and remove trash.

The port is also closing its administration building — located at 3165 Pacific Highway — to the public at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Members of the public with port-related requests are encouraged to call or email the customer service center at 619-686-6200 or customerservice@portofsandiego.org.

Additional information about the port’s response to the coronavirus is available at portofsandiego.org/covid19.

Here is the list of port parks and facilities that are closed until further notice:

Chula Vista

— Chula Vista Bayfront Park (includes boat launch)

— Chula Vista Bayside Park (includes beach and pier)

— Chula Vista Marina View Park

Coronado

— Coronado Landing Park (includes beach)

— Coronado Tidelands Park (includes beach)

— Grand Caribe Shoreline Park

Imperial Beach

— Dunes Park (includes Imperial Beach Pier)

— Portwood Pier Plaza

National City

— Pepper Park (includes pier and boat launch)

San Diego

— Broadway Plaza (includes Broadway Pier)

— Cesar Chavez Park (includes pier)

— Embarcadero Marina Park North

— Embarcadero Marina Park South (includes pier)

— Harbor Island Park

— Kellogg Beach

— Ruocco Park

— Shelter Island Boat Launch

— Shelter Island Shoreline Park

— Spanish Landing Park (includes beach)

— Tuna Harbor Park (permit stalls will remain open)