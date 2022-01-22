Popular St. Patrick’s Day festival to return to Gaslamp Quarter after three-year hiatus

SAN DIEGO — A popular Saint Patrick’s Day festival is returning to the streets of San Diego after a three-year hiatus, event organizers announced Friday.

The San Diego ShamROCK Music + Beer Festival, which has been going on for 26 years, will take place in the Gaslamp Quarter on Saturday, March 12 from 2 p.m. to midnight.

Organizers say visitors can expect pub-style seating, green beer, traditional Irish steppers, Celtic rock bands, photo-ops, shenanigan games (with prizes) and activation throughout the Gaslamp as downtown neighborhoods are transformed into a Celtic carnival.

An Irish and Celtic rock-centric music lineup will be headlined by Young Dubliners.

“We wanted to go back to our roots and really highlight the elements that made ShamROCK such a massive phenomenon for the last 26 years,” said Rhiannon Luna, of the Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation. “That means bringing the focus back to our bands and the laid back, community block party feel.”

Free games such as Giant Lucky Jenga, Pot of Gold Cornhole and Giant Beer Pong will be available for block party attendees.

For more information, tickets, lineup announcements and more, visit sandiegoshamrock.com.