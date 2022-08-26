RAMONA, Calif. — It’s a wild ride as the 41st annual rodeo in Ramona kicked off Friday to a sold-out crowd.

Riders displayed bravery or insanity as they were bucked and slammed by broncos.

There were dozens of close calls, but everyone walked out relatively unscathed.

The rodeo is set to run through the weekend with tickets costing $20 for a general admission.

Saturday is most likely sold out but Sunday still might have a few tickets available.

If you have never experienced a rodeo, Ramona’s did not disappoint. The event starts at 8:00 p.m. and the concert is expected to last until 1:00 a.m.

