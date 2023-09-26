IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Signs along a bike path through the San Diego Bay Wildlife Refuge and Coastal Wetlands have been posted to let cyclists know that the popular South Bay route will start seeing some obstacles when restoration efforts begin next week.

The maintenance project to the Bayshore bike path is part of the Otay River Estuary Restoration under the direction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Construction activities are expected to be complete in about six months.

“It doesn’t bother me as long as we have our trail,” Aharon Castro told FOX 5. Castro rides the Bayshore path weekly, describing the route as a blessing for cycling enthusiasts.

“I belong to a group from Plaza Bonita we come all the way down to Coronado Island and then come back,” Castro added. “It’s a little bit over 40 miles.”

Two areas of the path will be affected: about 34 acres located east of 13th Street near Imperial Beach within the Otay Mesa Floodplain; and about 91 acres of an existing solar salt pond to the west of the intersection of Bay Boulevard and Palomar Street.

More information about the Otay River Estuary Restoration project can be found at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website.

A map of the impacted area can be found below:

A map of the Otay River Estuary Restoration Project. (Courtesy of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

“We got a lot of traffic from there; we’ve had a lot of people find us from that too,” manager at Trident Coffee in Imperial Beach, Michelle Phinney, said. “We have an a-frame sign on the bike path, so people know we’re here and that’s how it attracts new bikers.”

The Bayshore Bike Path drops cyclist right in front of the coffee shop.

“We are a halfway point for a lot of people when they’re riding,” Phinney added. “This is their break where they refuel get coffee, get a keto doughnut and then they go the rest of the loop.”