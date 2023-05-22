SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials are making sure pool safety is at top of mind during Health and Safe Swimming Week (May 22 through 28).

More than 400 pool alarms to help prevent drownings are being distributed and will be available to homes in the San Diego County or Deer Springs Fire Protection Districts, Chuck Westerheide with the County of San Diego said.

“More children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause,” Westerheide stated.

A pool alarm is a device that can detect movement in the water if something falls in, Brent Pascua with Cal Fire – San Diego County Fire explained in a video on the county’s website. It then produces a loud sound and sends a notification to a receiver to alert others.

Apply for a pool alarm on the San Diego County Fire website.

Personnel with the San Diego County Fire Protection District will teach best practices to stop drownings from happening such as the basics of swimming and water safety, supervising closely, installing fences that fully enclose pools and installing a pool alarm.

The county also recommends to learn CPR as it is essential in saving a life. Those interested can utilize one of County Fire’s free CPR courses in the community.