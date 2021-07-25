Pompeo to visit East County for ‘We Are Israel’ rally; protests expected

Then-U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gives remarks on China foreign policy at Georgia Tech on December 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

EL CAJON, Calif. — A “We Are Israel” rally in El Cajon Sunday afternoon has former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listed as its keynote speaker, and there are protests expected before the event begins.

The gathering, billed as a “rally with Jews and Christians who boldly reject anti-Semitism and support Judeo-Christian values,” is promoting the appearance of a slate of conservative speakers that include Pompeo, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and talk show host Larry Elder, who recently entered California’s gubernatorial recall election.

Mike Slater, another conservative talk radio show, will host the rally, which is planned for 3 p.m. at the Prescott Promenade off East Main Street, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Protests and possibly counter-protests are anticipated before the event, according to the newspaper.

A group of progressive and pro-Palestine organizations made a call to action online to demonstrate outside the rally, writing in part: “The event’s message conflates Israel with all Jews, an antisemitic trope in and of itself that attempts to silence any voices that criticize Israel’s ongoing colonization and apartheid policies.”

According to the U-T, members of the right-wing organization Defend East County have said they may attend to counter those marches.

El Cajon police Lt. Jeremiah Larson told the newspaper that his department is “planning to have a significant police presence in and around both events.”

“As with all scheduled events, our goal is for a safe event for all involved and in the surrounding areas,” Larson wrote. “The rally in the Promenade, and the counter rally, will both be closely monitored. If there is an indication any criminal activity may occur, we will have officers available to respond accordingly.”

Check back for updates to this developing story.