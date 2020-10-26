Police work to talk man down from Belmont Park Roller Coaster

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Negotiation team members from the San Diego Police Department were trying to talk a man down from the Belmont Park Roller Coaster in Mission Beach Sunday.

The man climbed a fence around the currently closed ride and scaled the wooden coaster, according to Officer John Buttle of the SDPD.

As of 4:45 p.m. Sunday, police negotiators were still communicating with the man, who was threatening to jump from the coaster, the officer said.

The man’s reason for threatening to jump were not immediately released.

Traffic was shut down on Mission Boulevard from Ventura Place to San Fernando Place, Buttle said.