Police: Woman stabbed ‘for no apparent reason’ by neighbor while unloading groceries

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A woman was stabbed in the stomach Saturday while unloading groceries from her vehicle in her Rancho Penasquitos driveway, police said.

The woman, 45, was approached at 11 a.m. at her home in the 14000 block of Meadowrun Street by a neighbor, a 61-year-old man armed with a large kitchen knife, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

“The suspect stabbed the victim in the stomach for no apparent reason,” Martinez said. “He went back into his home, where he was arrested without incident. The suspect admitted to stabbing his neighbor.”

The victim was taken to the hospital with a serious stab wound to her stomach, Martinez said.

Detectives from the Northeastern Division responded to the scene, Martinez said, and will be handling the investigation.