Police: Woman killed when man apparently jumps from parking structure, lands on her

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A woman died after a man who apparently jumped from a parking structure in downtown San Diego’s East Village landed on her, police said Monday.

The incident was reported shortly before 7:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of J Street and Tenth Avenue, San Diego police Sgt. Dave Yu said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man who apparently jumped was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, Yu said.

Their names and ages were not immediately available.

