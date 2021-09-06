Police: Woman, 61, shot in the back in Belmont Park area

SAN DIEGO – A 61-year-old woman was shot in the back Monday evening while packing her car after a day at the beach, according to local authorities.

The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of 3100 Mission Blvd., according to a watch commander. Officers said there were reports of 10 gunshots in the area, and police say at least a dozen shell casings ultimately were found.

The victim, who was not publicly identified by police, was taken to an area hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

No arrests have been made in the incident, but police say it possibly involved two men in their 20s or 30s.

Witnesses, including local vendor Kelly Saxon, told FOX 5 they heard the gunshots in the area.

“We were just laying down watching TV and I was kind of drifting asleep and all of a sudden I just heard a punch of ‘pop pop pop pop pop’ — just kept going,” Saxon said, “and I reached over to keep my husband down because I know I heard bullets coming through the cab. I heard them go by.

“Now they’re looking because our windows were all shot out and the lady parked next to us – a fellow vendor – she was shot in the right shoulder. I think she’s going to be OK. She’s a tough, tough lady.”

Investigators now are working to get security footage of the area to gather more information.

