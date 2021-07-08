Police: Uber driver killed by juvenile in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A juvenile is accused in the stabbing death of an Uber driver in National City, according to police.

On Thursday, the National City Police Department identified the victim in the July 6 stabbing as 58-year-old Raquel Spohn Wehber. Detectives say Wehber was working for Uber when she was stabbed by a juvenile for reasons that have yet to be discovered.

Police started investigating at 3 p.m. Tuesday, when someone called 911 to report finding Wehber unresponsive in a car near 1800 Lanoitan Avenue. Police said Wehber appeared to have been stabbed multiple times and efforts to revive her at the scene were unsuccessful.

Witnesses told police a female suspect ran away from the area, and the police department said the information was critical in taking her into custody a short distance away. The suspect, a juvenile female, was booked into the San Diego Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of murder.

The juvenile’s name is not being released to the public because of her age.

National City police say it’s unknown if the driver and juvenile knew each other. Detectives are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the Uber account involved as they work to uncover a motive in the killing.

FOX 5 contacted Uber and learned the company planned to get in touch with the driver’s family to offer support.

“The senseless and brutal crime of Raquel Spohn Wehber is heartbreaking and our thoughts are with her family,” a statement from Uber said. “We stand ready to work with law enforcement on their investigation.”

Anyone with information about the killing was asked to call the National City Police Department Communications Center at 619-336-4411.