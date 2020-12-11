Police search for suspects after drive-by shooting in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO — Police were searching for suspects after a drive-by shooting in Scripps Ranch Friday afternoon.

Officers were staked out outside a home on Scripps Westview Way, just east of Erma Road and Interstate 15, shortly before 3 p.m. The shooting happened about a block away, and no one was hurt in the gunfire, though some property was damaged, according to San Diego Police Department.

Officials said they were trying to get at least one suspect to come out of a home, and helicopter video showed one officer with a weapon trained on the building. At least two other people were sitting on the curb in handcuffs getting interviewed by authorities, and other officers were spread out around the area, including one with a police dog.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were believed to be involved in the shooting.

No other details were immediately released.

