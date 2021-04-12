Police: Suspects sought after shooting at officers in vehicle pursuit

San Diego police on Monday night were scouring the area near a local school where armed suspects who led authorities on a pursuit were believed to be hiding out, authorities said. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police on Monday night were scouring the area near a local school where armed suspects who led authorities on a pursuit were believed to be hiding out, authorities said.

While details of the incident are still developing, police say the pursuit began in National City. It is not yet clear what prompted it. According to police, the chase worked its way to the Balboa Park area where at least one person began firing at officers out of the vehicle.

Police pursued the vehicle up until it drove onto the grounds of San Diego High School. That’s when an unknown number of people jumped out of the vehicle and fled, authorities said.

Park Boulevard is being shut down between Russ Boulevard and the I-5.

Other information about the incident was not available.

