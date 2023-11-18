SAN DIEGO — Authorities are surrounding a residence on the 2100 block of Clairton Place in the Nestor neighborhood, police confirmed to FOX 5 Saturday afternoon.

There is reportedly a man inside a home who allegedly pointed a gun at a family member, explained the San Diego Police Department.

At this time, the family member has made it out of the residence safely, authorities said.

Police have set up a perimeter in an effort to get the suspect out of the home. No weapons have been recovered at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.