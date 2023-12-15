SAN DIEGO — A three-hour standoff in Clairemont ended in an arrest after a woman was allegedly held against her will, authorities said.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex at 5255 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. The San Diego Police Department said a call came in reporting a woman was being threatened and held hostage.

Responding officers found there was, in fact, a man and woman inside one of the units. Police in tactical gear arrived to the scene, and SDPD said the man refused to come out of the apartment.

Three hours later, the woman exited the unit unharmed. Around 4 a.m., the suspect finally surrendered to police and the standoff ended peacefully.

According to authorities, this situation may have started from an domestic violence incident.

“That suspect has been identified as Brandon Grosso. He’s being arrested for false imprisonment among other charges,” said San Diego Police Department Lt. Adam Sharki. “I also believe he’s being arrested for committing felony while out on bail. We still have to conduct an investigation into the false imprisonment.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.