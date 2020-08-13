Police: Speeding biker killed after crashing into fire hydrant

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 30-year-old man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a fire hydrant in a neighborhood north of Scripps Ranch, police said Thursday.

The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. on Stonebridge Parkway near Stockwood Cove, off Pomerado Road in the Rancho Encantada neighborhood, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

The victim was riding his 2019 Indian Scout motorcycle between 80-100 mph eastbound on Stonebridge Parkway when he lost control at a curve in the road, jumped the curb and slammed into a fire hydrant, Buttle said.

The rider was ejected onto the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene, he said. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.