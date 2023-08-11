A suspect was shot by police in University City Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, SDPD said. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — One suspect was shot and another remains at large following a Friday morning confrontation in University City, police confirmed to FOX 5.

Authorities say a call came in reporting a car break in shortly after 3 a.m. at an apartment complex on the 3400 block of Lebon Drive.

“Responding officers encountered two suspects who fled on foot. The initial information that we have, which is still under investigation, is that one suspect fired on the officers who then returned fire. So we have an officer involved shooting at the scene,” Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department.

One suspect was shot and was taken to a local hospital. The extent of this individual’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Police say the other suspect fled the area on foot. He’s described as a Hispanic man in his 20s that stands about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue mask, black hoodie and grey pants.

“If it’s confirmed that the suspect opened fire at officers, this makes for a very violent 12 months for this police department,” said Lt. Sharki.

No officers were injured during this incident. A manhunt for the second suspect is ongoing.

“Given the circumstances this morning, they (the suspect) should be considered armed and dangerous,” said Lt. Sharki.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department will lead this investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged called Crime Stoppers at 619-235-8477.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.