Police: Shooting leads to police chase, crash

SAN DIEGO — At least one person was hurt after a shooting led to a police chase in San Diego Saturday.

The San Diego Police Department said officers got a call about someone who was shot near 4000 Boston Avenue.

BREAKING NEWS: @SanDiegoPD is investigating a shooting in Southcrest. Officers tell @fox5sandiego they got a call about a neighbor being shot. Injuries unknown and the victim was taken to a local hospital. Still waiting for info about the suspect. pic.twitter.com/eSeos4gR6h — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) October 25, 2020

A victim was being taken to the hospital as police started chasing a vehicle they believed could be involved in the shooting.

A police spokesperson said officers took one person into custody after the car they were chasing crashed. They are now working to learn if the driver is connected to the shooting.

