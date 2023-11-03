Editors note: The correct address for the shooting investigation is in the 2500 block of East Valley Parkway.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — An armed man was killed Friday in Escondido after exchanging gunfire with police, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 6:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of East Valley Parkway, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to a call about a man sleeping in a sleeping bag on the porch of a mobile home, according to authorities. The man, who did not belong at the residence, then had gotten up and started pushing a blue motorcycle through the mobile home complex.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke to the man who matched the suspect’s description, learning he had a felony warrant for a parole violation out of Indiana, per SDPD.

As police were detaining the man, who is believed to be a 48-year-old from Indiana, the suspect turned and ran while reaching into his waistband.

“The male then pulled a firearm from his waistband, pointed it across his body at the officers, and fired multiple rounds,” Shaki said.

Police say one of the bullets struck the suspect who fell on the ground next to some bushes. While on the ground, the man rolled over with the gun and aimed it in the direction of officers.

Authorities shot at the suspect several times and took him into custody. Officers began performing life-saving measures before the suspect was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to law enforcement.

No officers were injured in the gunfire, police confirmed.

Two officers with Escondido police were involved in the shooting, one who has been with the department for around six years and the other for around one year.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.