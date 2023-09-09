CARLSBAD, Calif. — A police shooting took place in Carlsbad Saturday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to the Carlsbad Police Department, officers contacted a white truck parked in a dirt lot near the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Palomar Airport Road around 12:44 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say one adult and four teenagers were inside the truck, and alcoholic beverages were seen inside the truck. At that time, officers began directing the occupants of the truck out of the vehicle.

According to CPD, a 16-year-old male juvenile was sitting in the front passenger seat. Police say he exited the vehicle before being asked and began reaching under the passenger seat. Officers immediately ordered him to stop reaching under the seat.

Police say the juvenile pulled a firearm from under the seat and turned in the direction of one of the officers. At that point, one officer fired one time from his service weapon, striking the juvenile.

The juvenile ran west towards the ocean and either jumped or fell down the side of the cliff, authorities explained. Officers were able to reach him and take him into custody.

Officers immediately began rendering medical aid including the use of a tourniquet, CPD explained. This is a band that’s tied around a ligament when bleeding is uncontrollable.

The juvenile was transported for treatment at a local hospital. Police say he was struck in the right arm and is expected to survive his injuries.

A firearm was located in the general area where the juvenile was apprehended down the cliffside, police said.

The CPD officer who fired his weapon has been employed by department since May 2023. His identity has not been released at this time.

The San Diego Police Department is conducting an investigation and police say they will be releasing a full statement soon.

Southbound and northbound Carlsbad Boulevard at Palomar Airport Road is closed as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.