CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A homeless man suspected of holding another man at knifepoint was shot by authorities Saturday, according to Chula Vista police.

Sometime after 7:45 p.m., officers received several calls about a disturbance going on between some homeless people. One of them at one point demanded entry into one of the apartments at the 500 block of Moss St., according to Lieutenant Rusty Rea.

“(When) our officers responded they discovered one of the transients holding the other victim at knifepoint, with a knife to his throat,” Rea explained.

Officers then tried negotiating with the male suspect, but it eventually ended with officers shooting him, officials said. The suspect was then taken to the hospital.

As of Saturday night, the suspect’s condition is still unknown.

The victim was also rushed to the hospital, but it appears he only has minor injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident. In terms of what the homeless individuals were doing before the shooting, Rea said “it appeared that they were building a place to stay for the night under a stairwell.”