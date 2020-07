SAN DIEGO — Officers shot a man who slipped out of handcuffs and accessed an officer’s back-up gun Sunday night, police said.

It happened around 8 p.m. at San Diego Police Department headquarters. The 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said on Twitter.

No officers were injured, Officer John Buttle said.

No further information was immediately available.

