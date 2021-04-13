Police shoot, kill fugitive during standoff at high school

SAN DIEGO — A fugitive is dead after an hours-long standoff at San Diego High School ended with two officers shooting the wanted man.

San Diego police were working to take 36-year-old Christopher Templo Marquez into custody following a police pursuit Monday night. Marquez was wanted in connection with two shootings in the San Diego area.

The car involved in the police chase stopped on the football field of Balboa Stadium on the San Diego High School campus. Marquez and a woman reportedly fled the car and ran onto the high school campus, where they were holed up inside a dumpster. Officers worked through the early morning to try to get them to surrender.

Two officers shot and killed Marquez because they believed he was about to execute the woman with him, a police spokesperson said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Classes at San Diego High, East Village Middle College High School and Garfield High School were moved online because of the standoff.

