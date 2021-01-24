Police serve warrant at home of missing South Bay mom

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police served a search warrant Saturday at the home of a South Bay mother who has been missing for over two weeks.

The disappearance of May “Maya” Millete has prompted a widespread search with hundreds of volunteers searching the trails of Mount San Miguel Park near her house in Chula Vista, and family members pleading for answers.

“Today, the Chula Vista Police Department continued our efforts into locating May Millete by serving a search warrant at her residence on Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista. The goal of the warrant was to obtain any evidence and clues to her current whereabouts,” the agency announced in a news release. “The Millete family has been and continues to be cooperative, and our investigation is ongoing.”

Few concrete details have emerged over the weeks Millete has been missing, with extended family primarily leading search efforts and Millete’s husband, Larry, mainly staying at home with their children. Chula Vista police say he has fully cooperated with their investigation.

Earlier in the search, he told FOX 5 he thought his wife may have left originally to have some alone time. “Initially, that’s what I thought,” he said. “But as the days go by, it’s very unlikely that that’s it, because she wouldn’t be gone this long. I’m still very hopeful that will all this media coverage, she’ll turn up and say, ‘Hey, I’m okay.’”

Millete’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, told FOX 5 that he and Maya have been together since they were 18 and married for 22 years, but also that “there’s been some marital issues.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5139 or San Diego Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888)580-8477.