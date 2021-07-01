Police serve another search warrant at family home of missing mom Maya Millete

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Chula Vista police investigators on Thursday afternoon served another search warrant at the family home of Maya Millete, the local mother who has been missing nearly six months.

In a news release, the department said the goal of the warrant was “to obtain additional evidence and clues to her current whereabouts.”

“The Chula Vista Police Department along with the multi-agency working group remains committed to bringing May home to her family or bringing justice to May’s family regarding her disappearance,” the department said.

Millete, 40, was last seen at about 5 p.m. near the home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista. Family believed it possible at the time that she may have gone hiking in a canyon behind the property, but numerous searches of the area and elsewhere in the community in the weeks and months that followed have turned up no sign of her.

As of this week, Chula Vista police reported interviewing nearly 70 family members, friends, neighbors and witnesses and written 50 search warrants including of residences, vehicles, social media and financial records. At least two previous warrants have been served at the home on Jan. 11 and May 7, respectively.

Nearly 100 tips have been reviewed for Millete’s possible location, according to the department.

“I am grateful for the outpouring of community support for May’s family during this very difficult time,” Chula Vista police Chief Roxana Kennedy said in a statement this week. “Our investigators along with the multi-agency working group have been working nonstop behind the scenes on this investigation and remain dedicated to finding May or bringing justice to May’s family.”

