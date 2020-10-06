Police seek witnesses in 2 attacks at mall

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police are asking witnesses to come forward after two attacks at the mall in Otay Ranch.

Chula Vista police said two people were at the mall on Birch Road around 6 p.m. on Sept. 25 when a group of four people came up to them. Three suspects started assaulting one victim, who was stabbed in the back of the leg and had their backpack stolen. The second victim was unhurt but had their cellphone taken.

Police say a second attack was reported at 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 2. Eight people, believed to be juveniles, walked up to a man while he was with friends at the mall. One suspect punched the victim while a second stole his Boston Red Sox hat. Police said when the victim’s friends tried to intervene, a third suspect brandished a knife and told them to “back up.”

The suspects were described as a “built” 5-foot 7-inches tall black male juvenile wearing red pants; a “built” 5-foot 10-inches tall black male juvenile wearing a white shirt; and a 145-pound, 5-foot 10-inches tall Hispanic male juvenile with slicked back hair who was wearing a black shirt.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information about the attacks to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.