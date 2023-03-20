EL CAJON, Calif. — Authorities are seeking help identifying underage victims of alleged sexual molestations at an East County motel, El Cajon police said Monday.

The alleged incidents happened at a Motel 6 at 550 Montrose Court in El Cajon, according to police.

On Friday, police received a call from an employee with People Assisting The Homeless (PATH) reporting suspicious circumstances with a client, ECPD Public Information Officer Lt. Jeremiah Larson said in a news release.

The PATH client, 34-year-old Lawrence “Larry” Cantrell, allegedly told the employee that he and another man had sexual contact with a minor and that he had a recording of the incident on his cell phone, police said.

According to police, Cantrell is a convicted felon and sex registrant who wears a GPS-monitored ankle bracelet. He had been staying at the Motel 6 for five to six days through the PATH program and was believed to have been kicked out of another motel in San Diego for causing a disturbance, Larson said.

Officers arrived at the motel and spoke with Cantrell, who admitted having sexual contact with a girl he believed was a minor, according to police. Cantrell reportedly told police that his friend, a sex registrant identified as 70-year-old Michael Inman, brought a young girl to his hotel room.

According to police, Cantrell questioned the girl multiple times regarding her age, as he believed she was a minor, but he told officers that she claimed she was an adult. Cantrell then sexually assaulted and molested her.

“Cantrell learned that Inman had an explicit video of the minor from inside the motel room on his cell phone, so Cantrell sent the video from Inman’s phone to his own cell phone,” the release stated.

Cantrell then sent the video from Inman’s phone to his own. Officers seized Cantrell’s phone and confirmed Cantrell had a video of what appeared to be a girl with Inman.

Police then interviewed Inman, who admitted that he had the video on his phone and that he knew the girl in the video was a minor, Larson said. Inman admitted that he and Cantrell had “engaged in sexual acts with the minor in Cantrell’s room” and described at least two more girls with whom he and Cantrell had sexual contact with in Cantrell’s room at the Motel 6 during the past week, according to police.

Cantrell was arrested on suspicion of drug-related charges and Inman was arrested on suspicion of violating parole and possession of child pornography. They were both booked into San Diego County Central Jail and detectives are investigating for more potential charges.

Police have asked anyone with information on these incidents or who may know the identity of any potential victims to contact the department at 619-579-3311.