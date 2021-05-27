Police seek to ID man who allegedly attacked elderly man at trolley station

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Authorities are searching for a man they say struck two people, including a 76-year-old man, in the head earlier this month at a Chula Vista trolley station.

At 12:15 p.m. on May 13, Chula Vista police say they responded to a call about an assault at the E Street Trolley Station in the 700 block of E Street. Officers said the man attacked both people without provocation. He is believed to have pulled the elderly person to the ground while repeatedly hitting them.

The elderly individual came away with abrasions to his face and wrist, police said.

The suspect, who fled before officers arrived, is described as a Caucasian or Hispanic man aged between 35 and 45 years old. He is believed to 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighing 145 pounds with brown and gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red T-shirt with an American flag, blue jeans and white socks with no shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department’s Crimes of Violence Unit at 619-691-5202 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

CVPD is seeking the assistance of the community on information related to this individual who was identified assaulting an elderly victim. #staysafeCV #ThisisChula pic.twitter.com/JNU7jLk5IQ — Chula Vista Police (@ChulaVistaPD) May 27, 2021