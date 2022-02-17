Police seek tips to ID man captured on video peeping into College Area windows

San Diego police released these surveillance images on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, of a man they say has been peering into the windows of young women in the College Area. (Photos provided by San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are attempting to identify a man captured on surveillance footage peeping into the windows of young women living in the College Area.

Police did not disclose the time period of when incidents took place, but said all happened between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Five total cases are open with some of the occurrences happening on Ewing Street, Tipton Street, Dorothy Drive and Mary Lane Drive, Det. Sgt. Brigitta Belz said in a news release.

The suspect was described by police as being a Black man, aged between 30-40 years old who’s bald and typically is seen wearing black-framed prescription-style glasses and sometimes a short beard.

He is believed to be 6-feet-tall and weighs an estimated 180-200 pounds with a thin build, Belz said.

Anyone with information about the incidents or to report new instances of the man peeping into windows can contact Belz at 858-495-7929 or by email at bbelz@pd.sandiego.gov. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.