Police seek tips to ID man accused of sexually assaulting teen girl

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are attempting to identify a man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl last week in the Skyline area.

Police say the assault happened at about 11:30 a.m. on April 28 when the girl was on the 300 block of South Meadowbrook Drive. She was able to escape the attack and report it to an adult, who contacted the San Diego Police Department, Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his 30s who was bald, tall and had an injured or otherwise impaired left eye. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a royal blue shirt, dark pants and was described by the victim as being “dirty.”

If seen, police are encouraging people not to approach the suspect.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact the department’s Child Abuse Unit at 619-531-2260.