Police seek tips on man captured on video stealing van in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Authorities are attempting to identify a man who was captured on surveillance video stealing a van last week in Chula Vista.

Footage from about 2 p.m. on May 28, shows the man and another unknown person show up in a white minivan in the 2800 block of Main Street, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. The suspect then starts the victim’s white 2002 Econoline E150 van through unknown means while the person in the other van leaves the area, police said.

A surveillance photo of the suspect shows he was wearing a black hat with a white circle logo, sunglasses, a light colored shirt and dark colored pants. No further description was provided.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CVPD Property Crimes Unit at 619-691-5146 or email propertycrimes@chulavistapd.org.

We are seeking information that could help us identify this auto theft offender. Can you help us solve this crime? pic.twitter.com/f0Of8nekoA — Chula Vista Police (@ChulaVistaPD) June 3, 2021